True Signal LP Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

True Signal LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 3.7% of True Signal LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $858.76. 77,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,829. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $827.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $808.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.