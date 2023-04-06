True Signal LP Purchases New Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,957. The company has a market cap of $452.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

