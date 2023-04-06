True Signal LP Purchases New Stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Udemy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 250,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,770 shares of company stock valued at $902,289. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

UDMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

