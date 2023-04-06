True Signal LP Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Boot Barn accounts for approximately 1.6% of True Signal LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 162.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 166,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,282. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

