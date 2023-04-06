Tufton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,158 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $483.50. 234,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,349. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

