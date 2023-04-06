Tufton Capital Management Sells 468 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,776 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.99. 633,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,734. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day moving average is $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

