Tufton Capital Management Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.