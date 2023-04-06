Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.80.
Turners Automotive Group Company Profile
