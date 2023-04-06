U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lessened by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 77,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 104,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,512. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

