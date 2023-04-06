Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lowered by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,503 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

UBER opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

