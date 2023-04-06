Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Eren Bali Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $17,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,422,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Udemy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Udemy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Udemy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

