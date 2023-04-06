UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE UNF opened at $167.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average of $187.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.