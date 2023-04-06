Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.44. The stock had a trading volume of 535,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,486. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day moving average is $203.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.