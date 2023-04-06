Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58.50 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and approximately $58.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.10 or 0.00021788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00324735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.20263912 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 643 active market(s) with $56,472,523.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

