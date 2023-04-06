United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,728 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.15. 111,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,067. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.