United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 179 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Linde by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.47 and a 200-day moving average of $321.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

