United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,346 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,018. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

