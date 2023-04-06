United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.30. 158,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.05. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.