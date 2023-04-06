United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.65. The stock had a trading volume of 440,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,395. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

