United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,982 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $378.96. 343,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,991. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $455.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

