United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 58 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,202. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $554.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

