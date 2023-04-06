United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.97

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.97 and traded as low as $14.25. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 1,525 shares traded.

United Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

