United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Trading Down 6.9%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $361.54 and last traded at $362.37. Approximately 493,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 856,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.06 and a 200 day moving average of $367.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

