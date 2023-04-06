United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,005.31

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,005.31 ($12.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,061.31 ($13.18). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,035.50 ($12.86), with a volume of 2,051,148 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.73) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,112 ($13.81).

United Utilities Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,005.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About United Utilities Group

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £368,900 ($458,147.04). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

