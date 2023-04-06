UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $26.55. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares.
UPM-Kymmene Trading Up 3.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
