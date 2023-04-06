Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $43,136.00.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,096,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $5,178,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $5,925,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

