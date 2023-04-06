Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.61

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.61 and traded as low as $16.50. Valhi shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 33,736 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VHI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Valhi Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.45.
Valhi Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valhi (VHI)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.