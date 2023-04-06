Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.61

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.61 and traded as low as $16.50. Valhi shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 33,736 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VHI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Valhi Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

