Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 206.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.32. 157,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,499. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.87.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

