Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.87.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

