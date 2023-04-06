Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Boosted by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $244.44. 66,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,963. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.