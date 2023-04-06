Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 844,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 522,511 shares.The stock last traded at $66.69 and had previously closed at $66.84.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
