Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 844,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 522,511 shares.The stock last traded at $66.69 and had previously closed at $66.84.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,562,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 4,097.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 472,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 461,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after acquiring an additional 403,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

