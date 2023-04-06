Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 24,673 shares.The stock last traded at $117.05 and had previously closed at $117.10.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $787.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.