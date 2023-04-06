Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWVGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 24,673 shares.The stock last traded at $117.05 and had previously closed at $117.10.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $787.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

