Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 24,673 shares.The stock last traded at $117.05 and had previously closed at $117.10.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $787.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
