Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.22. 379,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,075. The company has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $414.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.44 and a 200 day moving average of $359.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

