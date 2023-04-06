Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Cut by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.91. 985,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,369. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

