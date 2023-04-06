Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 244,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

