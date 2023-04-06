Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 100,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 20,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.67. 498,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,523. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

