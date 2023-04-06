Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,063 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,861,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 759,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

