Vaughan (Tom) Kent Acquires 75,000 Shares of Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENAGet Rating) insider Vaughan (Tom) Kent bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$17,700.00 ($12,040.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ensurance Limited provides customized insurance solutions in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products. Ensurance Limited is based in Bondi Junction, Australia.

