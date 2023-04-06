Vaughan (Tom) Kent Acquires 75,000 Shares of Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA – Get Rating) insider Vaughan (Tom) Kent bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$17,700.00 ($12,040.82).
Ensurance Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
About Ensurance
Further Reading
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.