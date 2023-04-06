Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Senior Officer Sells C$20,700.00 in Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$20,700.00.

Vecima Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:VCM opened at C$22.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.53. Vecima Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$554.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of C$76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.9508058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on VCM shares. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Articles

