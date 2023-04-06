Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.62

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 185360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Veradigm Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veradigm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Veradigm by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 72.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

