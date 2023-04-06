Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.62

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 185360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.
The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
