Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.

Verastem Trading Up 20.9 %

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verastem by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

