Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Verbund from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.