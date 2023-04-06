Vertcoin Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.78 million and $61,227.03 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,972.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00325042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00565603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00451099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,473,872 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

