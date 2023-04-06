Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Down 7.5%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.56. 1,845,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,884,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

