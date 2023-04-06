Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 1,513,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,202,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

