Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 435.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Veru Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of VERU stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.22.
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
