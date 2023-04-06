Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 435.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VERU stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Veru Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Veru by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.