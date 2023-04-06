Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.39. 698,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,836. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.00 and a 200 day moving average of $200.28.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

