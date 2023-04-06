Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $128.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,260. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $199.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

