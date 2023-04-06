Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,670 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 47,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,237. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.82.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

