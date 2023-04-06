Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 345,287 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,287 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 804,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

